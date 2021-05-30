After chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that Covid-19 lockdown in the state has been extended by another 15 days till 15 June, the state government released a fresh set of guidelines to follow.

Addressing people of the state through social media, Thackeray asked them not to let their guard down while bracing for the third wave of the pandemic.

Among the guidelines, the order stated that all essential shops that are currently allowed to operate between 7-11 am may be allowed to operate between 7 am to 2 pm.

It also said that in the case of all non-essential shops (stand-alone shops and not inside shopping centres/ malls), the decision regarding the allowing of the opening of such shops along with the time limit for the functioning of the same may be taken by respective Disaster Management authorities. "These, if allowed to open, however, shall not be opened beyond that allowed for essential shops and shall not be allowed to open on weekends," it added.

Here is a lowdown of what's allowed, what's not in the extended lockdown period in Maharashtra:

-Delivery of Non-Essential items along with essential items through E-Commerce may be allowed in such districts.

-Post 3 pm, everyday, there shall be restrictions on movement except for medical and other emergencies, or for home deliveries allowed under the order dated 12 May, 2021.

-All Government offices, except those involved directly for corona work in the said districts can function with 25% attendance. Respective DMA may allow mom than this percentage of attendance if concerned HOD requests so. In MCGM area, for GOI and COM establishments, these permissions shall be granted by Chief Secretary of State of Maharashtra.

-Agriculture sector-related shops may remain open till 2 PM on weekdays. Respective DMA however may extend this timings on weekdays or may allow for some period on weekends, taking into the considerations of the requirements of sowing season and in view of impending monsoon.

-In the case of administrative units defined as in 'A' above, where the positivity rate is more than 20% or where occupancy of the oxygen beds available therein is more than 75% restrictions imposed vide 'Break the Chain' Orders dated 12° May, 2021 shall be augmented with the following:

-The district borders of such districts be sealed and no influx or outflow of persons into or from the district may be allowed. Only in the case of death in the family or on medical grounds or for performing duty relating to any emergency and/or essential services related to COVID 19 management, a person may be allowed to enter or leave the district with no other exceptions.

The order also reiterated that there will be no restrictions for cargo movements and deliveries to shops/ establishments beyond the opening time of these are allowed for the purposes of replenishments of stock.

"There shall however be no serving of any customers beyond permitted times over the counter. Anyone breaking these orders shall be closed down till the period notification of Corona Pandemic is in operation in addition to fines mentioned in order dated 12th May, 2021," it said.

It also said that home deliveries are allowed during the period permitted by DMA and must be encouraged by considering permitting for longer periods.

The order also said that all the current restrictions imposed via "Break the Chain Orders" dated I2th May, 2021.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 18,600 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, its lowest one-day count since mid- March this year, which took the tally to 57,31 815, the health department said.

The death of 402 patients during the day pushed the number of fatalities to 94,844, it said.

This is the lowest single-day infection count since March 16, when the state had added 17,864 cases.

On Saturday, the state had recorded 20,295 positive cases and 443 fatalities.

A total of 22,532 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, which took the recovery count of the state to 53,62,370.

Mumbai city reported 1,062 cases and 22 deaths on Sunday, taking its tally to 7,04,622 and fatality count to 14,797.

