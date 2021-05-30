It also said that in the case of all non-essential shops (stand-alone shops and not inside shopping centres/ malls), the decision regarding the allowing of the opening of such shops along with the time limit for the functioning of the same may be taken by respective Disaster Management authorities. "These, if allowed to open, however, shall not be opened beyond that allowed for essential shops and shall not be allowed to open on weekends," it added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}