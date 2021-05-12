Decision over extension of lockdown in Maharashtra will be taken in the cabinet meeting today, said state health minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday.

The state government first imposed the lockdown on April 22, which was later extended till May 15 amid fears over the third wave of the pandemic.

Over three weeks have passed since the Maharashtra government imposed strict restrictions to check the spread of coronavirus but the daily average of cases is still over 50,000 which is a matter of concern, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said.

Maharashtra reported 40,956 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a sharp rise from 37,236 logged a day ago, taking the tally to 51,79,929, while 793 more patients succumbed to the infection, said the state health department.

On Monday, the number of daily coronavirus cases (37,236) in the state had dropped below 40,000 for the first time since March 31. A day later, the state recorded a jump of 3,720 cases to again breach the 40,000-mark.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.