Maharashtra: Lockdown to be imposed if state sees rise in Covid cases, CM warns

Informing about Maharashtra's Oxygen production limit, CM Thackeray stated, "The state's oxygen production is still 1300 Meric Tonnes per day. Last time, during the second wave of coronavirus, we received 1700-1800 MT of oxygen per day. Even if we implement an oxygen self-sufficiency policy, there are immediate limitations to oxygen production. Other states are now seeing an increase in outbreaks. In case of an increase in the number of patients in the state, there will be a lockdown."

