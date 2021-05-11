Decision over extension of lockdown in Maharashtra will be taken in the cabinet meeting tomorrow, said state health minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday.

Tope also said that the state government is considering pausing vaccination drive temporarily for 18-44 age group due to shortage of vaccines.

"2.75 lakh vaccine doses left for this group, that'll be used for 45 yrs & above group now. Administering 2nd dose is priority," he said.

"Efficacy of the vaccine is largely affected if the second dose is not administered in a stipulated time. To avoid such health crisis, the state government has decided to divert three lakh vials (of Covaxin) purchased for the 18-44 age category for the people above 45 years," Tope said.

He said only 35,000 vials of Covaxin are currently available with the state government for administering the second dose to the people above 45 years.

According to the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy, COVID-19 vaccination is free at government vaccination centres that receive doses from the Centre for eligible population groups comprising healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above the 45 years of age.

However, states and private hospitals have to procure 50 per cent of the vaccines in order to immunise persons in the age group of 18 to 44 years. P

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.