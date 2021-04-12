OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: 'People will get enough time to prepare before lockdown is imposed'

Maharashtra: 'People will get enough time to prepare before lockdown is imposed'

Maharashtra Minister Aslam Sheikh (ANI)Premium
Maharashtra Minister Aslam Sheikh (ANI)
 2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2021, 09:12 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • 'The state govt is making a fool-proof plan on what needs to be allowed and for how many days, during the lockdown,' says minister Aslam Shaikh
  • Maharashtra CM is scheduled to hold consultations with finance and other state departments and discussion will also take place in the cabinet meeting later this week

As Maharashtra reels with rising Covid-19 cases with highest number of single-day spike in the country, the state authorities are mulling a complete lockdown in the state to contain the spread.

In that process, Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh told news agency ANI that the the people will get enough time to prepare for a lockdown before it is implemented.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"The state govt is making a fool-proof plan on what needs to be allowed and for how many days, during the lockdown. This will give sufficient time to people if they want to move somewhere or come here and prepare them mentally, ahead of lockdown," Sheikh informed.

Meanwhile, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday held a crucial meeting with the state's Covid-19 task force to discuss measures, including imposition of a lockdown in the state, to break the virus chain.

"Duration of the lockdown and how to handle its economic fallout was discussed during today's meeting. The task force is of the view that the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state is such that a lockdown is required," the minister said.

Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh, state Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and others took part in the meeting.

Thackeray is scheduled to hold consultations with the finance and other state departments on Monday and discussion will also take place in the cabinet meeting later this week.

However, state health minister Rajesh Tope added that an appropriate decision regarding imposing a lockdown in Maharashtra will be taken after April 14 post the meeting with Uddhav.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
50% Indians plan to travel in Apr-Jun; containing COVID will be toughPremium Premium

50% Indians plan to travel in Apr-Jun; containing COVID will be tough: Report

3 min read . 09:04 PM IST
An employee being vaccinated against Covid-19 on first day of Tika Utsav, at Bar room of Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh, on Sunday.Premium Premium

Tika Utsav: India’s covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 10.50 crore mark

3 min read . 08:58 PM IST
**EDS: SCREENSHOT FROM A VIDEO POSTED BY @INCIndia ON TUESDAY, OCT. 27, 2020** New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi addresses the people of Bihar ahead of the Assembly Elections, via video link, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)(PTI27-10-2020_000041B)Premium Premium

Allow emergency use of more COVID-19 vaccines, expand vaccination based on need: Sonia Gandhi to PM

1 min read . 08:32 PM IST
A health worker collects swab of a boy to test for COVID- 19 at a government hospitalPremium Premium

Kerala imposes fresh curbs amid Covid surge: Check details

2 min read . 08:38 PM IST

Tope also said that setting up of an oxygen generation plant in the state was also discussed during the task force meeting.

Last Sunday, the state government had announced a slew of restrictions, including a weekend lockdown, night curfew and prohibitory orders for the day time. These restrictions will continue till April 30.

The country's worst-affected state due to coronavirus reported reported 51,751 new COVID-19 cases and 258 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the state's tally has increases to 34,58,996, while the death toll has reached 58,245.

Of these, Mumbai has reported 6,905 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The financial capital of the country has also recorded 43 deaths in the same time span.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout