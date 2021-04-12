Maharashtra: 'People will get enough time to prepare before lockdown is imposed'

As Maharashtra reels with rising Covid-19 cases with highest number of single-day spike in the country, the state authorities are mulling a complete lockdown in the state to contain the spread.

In that process, Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh told news agency ANI that the the people will get enough time to prepare for a lockdown before it is implemented.

"The state govt is making a fool-proof plan on what needs to be allowed and for how many days, during the lockdown. This will give sufficient time to people if they want to move somewhere or come here and prepare them mentally, ahead of lockdown," Sheikh informed.

Meanwhile, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday held a crucial meeting with the state's Covid-19 task force to discuss measures, including imposition of a lockdown in the state, to break the virus chain.

"Duration of the lockdown and how to handle its economic fallout was discussed during today's meeting. The task force is of the view that the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state is such that a lockdown is required," the minister said.

Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh, state Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and others took part in the meeting.

Thackeray is scheduled to hold consultations with the finance and other state departments on Monday and discussion will also take place in the cabinet meeting later this week.

However, state health minister Rajesh Tope added that an appropriate decision regarding imposing a lockdown in Maharashtra will be taken after April 14 post the meeting with Uddhav.

Tope also said that setting up of an oxygen generation plant in the state was also discussed during the task force meeting.

Last Sunday, the state government had announced a slew of restrictions, including a weekend lockdown, night curfew and prohibitory orders for the day time. These restrictions will continue till April 30.

The country's worst-affected state due to coronavirus reported reported 51,751 new COVID-19 cases and 258 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the state's tally has increases to 34,58,996, while the death toll has reached 58,245.

Of these, Mumbai has reported 6,905 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The financial capital of the country has also recorded 43 deaths in the same time span.

