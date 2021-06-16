Maharashtra reported 10,107 new Covid-19 cases and 237 fatalities, taking the count of infections to 59,34,880 and the death toll to 1,15,390 while 10,567 patients recovered in a span of 24 hours, the state health department said on Wednesday.

The state also added 999 deaths to its tally as part of the ongoing data reconciliation exercise. Out of the 237 deaths, 144 fatalities had occurred in the last 48 hours while 93 in the last week, the department said.

With 10,567 Covid-19 patients being discharged during the day, the count of recoveries in Maharashtra so far reached 56,79,746, leaving the state with 1,36,661 active cases.

At present 8,78,781 people are in home quarantine and 5,401 others are in institutional quarantine, the department said.

The state's case recovery rate now stands at 95.7% while the case fatality rate is 1.94%. With 2,23,509 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 3,86,41,639, the department said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's capital Mumbai registered 821 fresh infections and 11 fatalities, which raised the caseload to 7,17,172 and the death toll to 15,227.

The Mumbai division comprising the MMR region and other satellite towns saw 2,330 fresh COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths during the day, taking the overall caseload to 15,67,290 and the number of the deceased to 30,990.

Out of the 56 deaths, 17 were reported in rural parts of Raigad, the report said. Nashik division added 1,015 cases and 26 deaths, of which 18 were reported from Nashik city.

The Pune division's tally went up by 2,463 cases and 45 deaths, including 16 from Satara and 13 from rural areas in Solapur district, the department said. Kolhapur division's caseload increased by 3,138 and the toll by 71 deaths.

Ratnagiri district reported 30 fatalities. Aurangabad division reported 381 cases in the day and 15 deaths while Akola division added 291 infections and seven deaths, it said. Nagpur division added 273 cases and recorded three deaths, as per the department.

