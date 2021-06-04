1 min read.Updated: 04 Jun 2021, 08:38 PM ISTLivemint
Mumbai logged 973 fresh cases of coronavirus and 24 deaths in 24 hours
Maharashtra registered 14,152 new Covid-19 cases and 289 deaths on Friday
Maharashtra witnessed a decline in daily coronavirus cases and deaths on Friday. However, its capital Mumbai saw a marginal increase in both Covid-related death and infection in the same duration.
Maharashtra registered 14,152 new Covid-19 cases and 289 deaths on Friday. The case fatality rate stands at 1.7%. Besides, Maharashtra's daily positivity rate has declined to 16.11% on Friday against 16.19% reported on Thursday.