Maharashtra witnessed a decline in daily coronavirus cases and deaths on Friday. However, its capital Mumbai saw a marginal increase in both Covid-related death and infection in the same duration.

Yesterday, the state had reported 15,229 new Covid infections and 307 deaths.

On the other hand, Mumbai logged 973 fresh cases of coronavirus and 24 deaths.

On June 3, Mumbai had reported 961 Covid infections and 21 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 20,852 recoveries in 24 hours, while in Mumbai 1,207 Covid patients got discharged/recovered in a day.

Maharashtra's active case count has climbed to 1,96,894, and total Covid cases have surged to 58,05,565, so far, the state said in its daily health bulletin.

In Mumbai, there are a total of 16,347 active Covid patients. The city's recovery rate stands at 95%. The active containment zones, including slums and chawls were at 31 in Mumbai, as of June 4.

