Maharashtra has reported an increase in new Covid-19 cases, as well as daily deaths on Thursday. Besides, daily recoveries also dipped today (June 3).

As per the state's health bulletin, Maharashtra reported 15,229 new Covid infections and 307 deaths on June 3.

Yesterday, the state reported 15,169 coronavirus cases and 285 deaths.

On Thursday, the recoveries stood at 25,617 as against 29,270 on Wednesday.

The active caseload in Maharashtra stands at 2,04,974.

Moreover, Mumbai also witnessed a surge in Covid cases on Thursday.

The financial capital registered 961 cases today against 925 reported yesterday.

Mumbai logged 21 deaths due to Covid on Thursday. Yesterday, the city had reported 31 deaths.

At present, Mumbai has 16,612 active Covid patients.

So far, 14,964 people have died due to coronavirus in Mumbai as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) data.

On the other hand, 97,394 people have passed away due to Covid across Maharashtra while 2,839 died due to other causes, the state's health bulletin added.

Currently, 15,66,490 people are in the home quarantine in the state and 7,055 people are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, the state government on Thursday clarified that it did not lift any Covid-19-related restrictions contrary to the announcement made by minister Vijay Wadettiwar.

Relaxation of restrictions as per the situation in different areas is only under consideration and no decision has been taken, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Wadettiwar, minister for Disaster Management, later said only "in principle" approval to phasing out of restrictions was given, but no decision has been taken.

He had told reporters in the afternoon that restrictions would be lifted in 18 out of 36 districts in the state where the positivity rate is 5% or less and the occupancy of oxygen beds in hospitals is less than 25% from Friday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.