Maharashtra logs 198 fresh Omicron cases, tally mounts to 450

Omicron scare: Maharashtra on Thursday reported 198 new cases of Omicron variant out of which 190 infections were in Mumbai alone. The fresh infections pushed the total tally of Omicron cases in the state to 450, the health department said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Of the 198 Omicron cases, only 30 have international travel history. Four cases were reported in Thane city, while Satara, Nanded and the Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporations reported one case each.

The department said a 52-year-old man with a travel history to Nigeria died of heart attack in Pimpri Chinchwad on December 28. The death of the patient is due to non-Covid reasons.

"The death of this patient was due to non-covid reasons. Coincidentally, today's National Institute of Virology's report reveals that he was infected with the Omicron virus," the department said.

The patient had been admitted to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's Yashwantrao Chavan Hospital. He also had diabetes for the last 13 years.

Today, Maharashtra reported 5,368 fresh Covid cases, nearly 1500 higher than what was recorded the previous day. The state recorded 1,193 recoveries, and 22 deaths today, that pushed the active cases to 18,217.

