Maharashtra on Monday reported 22,122 new cases of coronavirus, 361 deaths in a span of 24 hours, taking the caseload and death toll to 5,602,019 and 89,212 respectively, according to the state health department’s bulletin.

This is the fifth successive day that the daily new cases of Covid-19 in Maharashtra remained below the 30,000-mark.

With 42,000 Covid-19 patients getting discharged during the day, Maharashtra's overall count of recoveries rose to 5,182,592, leaving the state with 3,27,580 active cases, it said, adding that the case recovery rate improved to 92.51% while the fatality rate is now at 1.59%.

Mumbai reported 1,057 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, down 374 from a day ago, taking the tally to 6,98,867, while 48 patients succumbed to the infection and more than 1,300 recovered, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, 48 fresh fatalities took the toll to 14,671.

Mumbai's daily Covid-19 cases dipped by 374 and death by one as compared to Sunday, when the city had witnessed 1,431new cases and 49 deaths. This was the fourth occasion in May when Mumbai's daily death toll was below the 50-mark.

The financial capital of the county had reported the highest-ever 11,163 Covid-19 cases on April 4, while it had witnessed the highest daily death during the second wave - at 90 - on May 1.

Mumbai has 28,086 active Covid-19 cases after the discharge of 1,312 patients from hospitals in the past 24 hours, according to the BMC.

As per the civic body, with a total of 6,53,998 recoveries so far, the recovery rate in the city stands at 93%. Mumbai's average growth rate of Covid-19 cases has improved to 0.20%.

According to the BMC data, the growth rate of Covid-19 infections between May 17 and May 23 was 0.20%, while case the doubling rate was 334 days. The civic body said at present, Mumbai has 44 containment zones in slums and chawls (old row tenements), while the number of sealed buildings (where a certain number of residents have tested positive for coronavirus) is 208.

