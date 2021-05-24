According to the BMC data, the growth rate of Covid-19 infections between May 17 and May 23 was 0.20%, while case the doubling rate was 334 days. The civic body said at present, Mumbai has 44 containment zones in slums and chawls (old row tenements), while the number of sealed buildings (where a certain number of residents have tested positive for coronavirus) is 208.

