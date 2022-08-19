Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra logs 2285 new Covid cases, 5 deaths; active cases over 11K

Maharashtra logs 2285 new Covid cases, 5 deaths; active cases over 11K

For the past few days, Maharashtra has been witnessing a rise in number of COVID cases
1 min read . 06:45 PM ISTLivemint

  • For the past few days, Maharashtra has been witnessing a rise in the number of COVID cases

Maharashtra on Friday reported 2,285 new Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths, the state health department notified. And with this, the active number of patients has grown to 11,733. 

On Thursday, the state had logged 2,246 new coronavirus infections and six fatalities.

