Maharashtra logs 2285 new Covid cases, 5 deaths; active cases over 11K
- For the past few days, Maharashtra has been witnessing a rise in the number of COVID cases
Maharashtra on Friday reported 2,285 new Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths, the state health department notified. And with this, the active number of patients has grown to 11,733.
On Thursday, the state had logged 2,246 new coronavirus infections and six fatalities.
