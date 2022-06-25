Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,728 Covid-19 cases, lower than the actual rise, due to a technical glitch in the ICMR
Mumbai accounted for 840 Covid-19 cases recorded on Saturday
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
MUMBAI :The state of Maharashtra on Saturday reported a total of 23 cases of coronavirus infection caused by Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5. This addition takes the total tally to 49, according to state health department.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MUMBAI :The state of Maharashtra on Saturday reported a total of 23 cases of coronavirus infection caused by Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5. This addition takes the total tally to 49, according to state health department.
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,728 Covid-19 cases, lower than the actual rise, due to a technical glitch in the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) portal, and four fatalities, the state health department said. A day earlier, the state had reported 4,205 Covid-19 cases after breaching the 5,000-mark on Thursday.
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,728 Covid-19 cases, lower than the actual rise, due to a technical glitch in the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) portal, and four fatalities, the state health department said. A day earlier, the state had reported 4,205 Covid-19 cases after breaching the 5,000-mark on Thursday.
Mumbai accounted for 840 Covid-19 cases recorded on Saturday. The capital city also reported three fatalities, taking the tally to 11,04,600 and the death toll to 19,594, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Mumbai accounted for 840 Covid-19 cases recorded on Saturday. The capital city also reported three fatalities, taking the tally to 11,04,600 and the death toll to 19,594, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the report of the Mumbai-based Kasturba Hospital Central Laboratory, which has been evaluated by the National Institute of Virology in Pune, the 23 cases comprise 17 infections caused by BA.5 and six by BA.4.
As per the report of the Mumbai-based Kasturba Hospital Central Laboratory, which has been evaluated by the National Institute of Virology in Pune, the 23 cases comprise 17 infections caused by BA.5 and six by BA.4.
It said one patient was below 18 years of age, two are in the 18-25 segment, nine are in between 26 and 50 years and 11 patients are 50-plus. Of the 23 patients, 12 are women and the rest men, the report added.
It said one patient was below 18 years of age, two are in the 18-25 segment, nine are in between 26 and 50 years and 11 patients are 50-plus. Of the 23 patients, 12 are women and the rest men, the report added.
The report informed that of the 49 samples, 28 are in Mumbai, 15 in Pune, four in Nagpur and two in Thane.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The report informed that of the 49 samples, 28 are in Mumbai, 15 in Pune, four in Nagpur and two in Thane.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Kasturba laboratory has tested 364 samples, which were collected between June 1 and 18 and barring one, all have been of the Omicron variant, while BA.2 and BA.238 have been found in 325 samples, a state health department bulletin said.
The Kasturba laboratory has tested 364 samples, which were collected between June 1 and 18 and barring one, all have been of the Omicron variant, while BA.2 and BA.238 have been found in 325 samples, a state health department bulletin said.
“Today, due to a technical glitch in the ICMR portal, the entire daily data of Covid-19 cases cannot be downloaded. So, the state has recorded 1,728 cases today, lower than the actual (number). Remaining data will be added as soon as the portal starts functioning normally," the department said in a bulletin.
“Today, due to a technical glitch in the ICMR portal, the entire daily data of Covid-19 cases cannot be downloaded. So, the state has recorded 1,728 cases today, lower than the actual (number). Remaining data will be added as soon as the portal starts functioning normally," the department said in a bulletin.
Maharashtra's cumulative caseload now stands at 79,56,173 and the Covid-19 death toll at 1,47,900, it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Maharashtra's cumulative caseload now stands at 79,56,173 and the Covid-19 death toll at 1,47,900, it said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The case fatality rate in the state is 1.85 per cent. A total of 2,708 people were discharged after Covid-19 treatment, raising the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 77,83,940, leaving the state with 24,333 active cases as of Saturday.
The case fatality rate in the state is 1.85 per cent. A total of 2,708 people were discharged after Covid-19 treatment, raising the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 77,83,940, leaving the state with 24,333 active cases as of Saturday.
The recovery rate in Maharashtra is 97.84 per cent, the bulletin said. With 19,372 tests, the number of samples tested so far in the state increased to 8,18,13,248, it added. Three of the four COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Mumbai and one from Solapur.
The recovery rate in Maharashtra is 97.84 per cent, the bulletin said. With 19,372 tests, the number of samples tested so far in the state increased to 8,18,13,248, it added. Three of the four COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Mumbai and one from Solapur.