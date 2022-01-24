Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Maharashtra logs 28,286 new Covid cases, 36 deaths in a day; also sees 86 new Omicron cases

Maharashtra logs 28,286 new Covid cases, 36 deaths in a day; also sees 86 new Omicron cases

Maharashtra Covid surge continues as Mumbai cases drop (Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
1 min read . 09:45 PM IST Livemint

MUMBAI : The state of Maharashtra on Monday reported 28,286 new coronavirus cases, down by 12,519 from a day ago, in twenty four hours. 

With Monday's addition the overall tally of Covid-19 cases surged to 75,35,511.

The state also registered 36 more deaths in the same period, taking the death toll to 1,42,151, a department bulletin said.

In a newer development, the official health department of Mahrashtra informed that 86 new Omicron patients had been detected in the state in the past one day. 

As per the bulletin, the number of recovered cases in Maharashtra increased to 70,89,936 after 21,941 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 2,99,604 active cases.

On Sunday, the state had recorded 40,805 new cases and 44 new cases. 

Also, 86 new cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus came to light in the state during the day, raising the tally of such infections to 2,845, the department said. 

Out of these, 1,454 Omicron patients have already recovered, the bulletin added.

State capital Mumbai reported 1, 857 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, nearly 700 less than what was recorded the previous day. The city also reported 503 recoveries and 11 deaths in the same time.

Meanwhile, the schools in the state also reopened today. Schools resumed physical sessions for classes 1 to 12 today and the state government expressed hope that students would enjoy being back to their classrooms in a safe atmosphere.

