State capital Mumbai reported 1, 857 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, nearly 700 less than what was recorded the previous day. The city also reported 503 recoveries and 11 deaths in the same time.
Meanwhile, the schools in the state also reopened today. Schools resumed physical sessions for classes 1 to 12 today and the state government expressed hope that students would enjoy being back to their classrooms in a safe atmosphere.
