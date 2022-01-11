Maharashtra on Tuesday reported a total of 34,424 new COVID cases pushing the active tally to 2,21,477. The number of Omicron cases in the state is 1,281 including 499 discharges.

The state also witnessed 22 deaths today due to COVID-19, and 18,967 patients were also discharged in the same time span.

Mumbai recorded 11,647 fresh cases and two deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the BMC. The city reported 14,980 recoveries, that left active case count at 1,00,523.

Today's Covid number is lower from Monday when the financial capital had recorded 13,648 cases in preceding 24 hours. The city had logged 19,474 new Covid cases and seven deaths on Sunday.

The state on Monday recorded 33,470 new coronavirus cases, 10,918 less than the previous day.

