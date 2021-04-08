Maharashtra COVID-19: 376 deaths in 24 hours, highest this year; 56,286 new case

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra on Thursday logged 56,286 new COVID cases taking the total number of cases to 32,29,547. Meanwhile, with 376 deaths, the toll rose to 57,028, as per the state health bulletin. This is the highest number of deaths recorded this year. On Tuesday, as the state reported 297 more virus-related fatalities and on Wednesday, as many as 322 death were recorded. However, the total infection count shows a dip as against yesterday's number of 59,907. Currently, the active cases in the state stands at 5,21,317.

With 2,36,815 tests conducted during the day, the state's overall test count went up to 2,13,85,551, it said in a statement. Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 82.05 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.77 per cent. There are 27,02,613 people in home quarantine and 22,661 in institutional quarantine.

Of the new cases recorded today, Mumbai reported 8,938 new Covid-19 cases, a slight dip from Wednesday's single-day tally, which was 10,428,the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. According to the civic body, as 4,503 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the recovery count went up to 3,92,514.

Pune division reported as many as 13,561 new COVID-19 cases, including 7,054 in Pune city alone. Nagpur division reported 8,723 cases, including 3,439 in Nagpur city, while Nashik division recorded 8,132 cases, including 1799 in Nashik city. Latur division reported 3,454 cases during the day, Aurangabad division 3,010 cases, Akola division 2,055 cases and Kolhapur division 777 cases.

Chairing a meeting with chief ministers over the COVID-19 situation in the country, the Prime Minister Modi said on Thursday that many states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Punjab had crossed the peak of the first wave in terms of COVID-19 cases and it was a matter of serious concern.

"A challenging situation is emerging again. We need to fight the second surge in cases. Many states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Punjab have crossed the first wave of peak in terms of COVID-19 cases. This is a serious concern. People have become complacent. In most states administration has also become relaxed," he said.

On Thursday morning, the health ministry said, ten states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab have shown a steep rise in the daily COVID-19 cases accounting for 84.21 per cent of the 1,26,789 new infections.

