Maharashtra on Monday reported 6,740 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 61,04,917, while the death toll increased to 1,23,136 with the addition of 51 fresh fatalities, a health department official said.

Maharashtra reported a sharp drop in both daily Covid-19 cases and fatalities as compared to Sunday, when it had registered 9,336 infections and 123 fatalities.

As per the state's health department, as many as 13,027 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recovered cases to 58,61,720.

Maharashtra's active caseload has surged to 1,16,827 on Monday. The state's recovery rate has climbed to 96.02%, while the fatality rate is 2.01%.

According to the official, 1,69,517 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours (down from 2,22,063 on Sunday), taking their overall count to 4,27,12,460. The official said currently, 6,42,253 people are in home quarantine and 4,233 people in institutional quarantine across the state.

Meanwhile, state's capital Mumbai recorded 486 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 7,25,161, while the death toll increased to 15,554 after 10 more patients succumbed to the infection.

As many as 157 new cases were found in Pune municipal limits, taking the tally to 4,96,213, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,306 as no fresh fatality was reported in the city.

Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 42, 161, 56, 11 and 14 new Covid cases, respectively.

