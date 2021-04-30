Maharashtra logs 62,919 new covid-19 cases, active cases dip

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra today reported 62,919 new coronavirus cases and 828 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 46,02,472 and the toll to 68,813, the state health department said.

Maharashtra now has 6,62,640 active cases from 6,70,301 recorded a day earlier.

Mumbai recorded 3,888 new cases and 89 deaths, raising the overall tally of the city to 6,48,471 and the death toll to 13,125.

Of 828 fatalities, 422 occurred in the last 48 hours and 167 in the last week. The remaining deaths had occurred in the period before the last week.

With 2,90,207 new tests, the number of samples examined for coronavirus has gone up to 2,71,06,282.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 46,02,472, new cases 62,919, death toll 68,813, recoveries 38,68,976, active cases 6,62,640, people tested so far 2,71,06,282.

