Maharashtra logs 8,010 new Covid cases, 170 deaths; Mumbai daily count at 545

Maharashtra coronavirus cases: Maharashtra has reported 8,010 new Covid-19 cases and 170 deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours. The state witnessed a drop in the daily Covid-19 cases, while the fatalities remained the same as compared to Wednesday when it had reported 8,602 new infections and 170 deaths.

Maharashtra's caseload has surged to 61,89,257 while, 1,26,560 people have died due to coronavirus to date.

On the other hand, Maharashtra's capital Mumbai reported 545 new infections and 13 fresh fatalities on Thursday. Mumbai also witnessed a drop in the new Covid cases, but a rise in fatalities as compared to Wednesday, when it had reported 635 new coronavirus infections and 10 fatalities.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, a total of 505 patients got discharged in the past day, taking the cumulative recovered cases to 7,04,764.

Mumbai has 7,012 active Covid-19 cases. Mumbai's average doubling rate of Covid-19 cases has reached 948 days, while the infection growth rate between July 8 and July 14 was 0.07%, the BMC added.

However, Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate is 96.17%, while the fatality rate is 2.04%.

The state now has 1,07,205 active coronavirus cases. According to the official, out of 4,48,24,211 COVID-19 tests done so far, 2,14,935 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Currently, 5,81,266 people are in-home quarantine and 4,471 in institutional quarantine across Maharashtra. The highest active cases, 17,401, are in Pune district, followed by Thane and Mumbai at 15,653 and 10,925, respectively.

As per Maharashtra's health bulletin, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad, and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 11, 217, 62, 15, and 12 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

