Maharashtra registered 8,418 new Covid-19 cases and 171 fatalities while 10,548 patients were discharged during the day, the state health department said on Tuesday.

A day earlier, the state had reported 6,740 COVID-19 cases and 51 fatalities, the lowest after March 15 this year. With the new additions, Maharashtra's caseload went up to 61,13,335 and the death toll to 1,23,531.

The number of recoveries so far stands at 58,72,268, leaving the state with 1,14,297 active cases, the department said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 96.06 per cent and the COVID-19 fatality rate is 2.01 per cent, it said, adding that the case positivity rate is 14.25 per cent.

Maharashtra capital Mumbai recorded 453 new coronavirus infections, the lowest daily count since February 9, and 10 fresh fatalities for the second day in a row, the city civic body said.

Pune city municipal limits saw 297 new cases and two fatalities, raising the tally to 4,96,510 and the death toll to 8,355. Nagpur, Pimpari-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 11, 228, 46, 12 and eight new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

The Mumbai circle that includes greater Mumbai reported 1,564 new cases and 36 fatalities, raising the tally to 16,05,885 and the toll to 32,423, as per the department.

In Pune circle, 2,362 new cases were reported along with 32 fatalities, raising the overall caseload to 14,36,494 and the fatality count to 26,365. With 602 new cases and 14 deaths, the tally of infections in the Nashik circle climbed to 8,94,003 and the death toll to 17,556, it said.

Kolhapur circle saw 3,426 new cases and 64 fatalities, raising the tally of infections to 4,34,119 and the toll to 11,940, the department said. Nagpur circle saw 51 new cases and two fatalities, taking the tally to 7,69,381 and the death toll to 13,583.

Aurangabad circle recorded 120 new cases and 18 deaths, which raised the overall tally to 2,82,006 and the toll to 6,434, it said. Latur circle's tally rose to 3,36,508 with the addition of 219 new cases while the death toll rose to 9,166 with five more patients succumbing to the infection.

Akola circle saw 74 new cases, taking the tally to 3,54,793. The count of fatalities remained unchanged at 5,946 with no fresh death being reported, an official said.

Bhandara district in Maharashtra did not report a single case in the last 24-hours. Of the total 1,14,297 active cases in Maharashtra, the highest 16,670 are in Thane district, followed by Pune and Mumbai with 16,524 and 12,240, respectively, as per the health department.

With 1,95,828 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 4,29,08,288, the department said.

Currently, 6,38,832 people are in home quarantine across Maharashtra and 4,447 people are in institutional quarantine.

