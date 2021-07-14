Maharashtra on Wednesday registered 8,602 fresh Covid-19 cases and 170 fatalities, taking the caseload to 61,81,247 and the death toll to 1,26,390.

As many as 6,067 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in a span of 24 hours, while the number of recoveries rose to 59,44,801. Maharashtra's recovery rate is 96.17%, while the fatality rate is 2.04%.

Out of the 4,46,09,276 coronavirus tests done till now, 2,26,163 were conducted in a day. The current positivity rate in the state is 13.86%. Currently, 5,80,771 people are in home quarantine and 4,309 others in institutional quarantine across the state.

Maharashtra is left with 1,06,764 active cases of coronavirus.

The highest 17,389 active patients are in the Pune district, followed by Thane and Mumbai with 16,096 and 11,088 patients, respectively.

Of the total 59,44,801 recovered patients, the highest number of 10,36,081 are from Pune district, followed by Mumbai and Thane with 7,00,185 and 5,59,895 cases, respectively, the health department said.

Mumbai clocked 619 fresh cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 7,29,263, and the death toll increased to 15,654 with 10 fresh fatalities.

The official said that 358 new cases tested positive in Pune city limits, which pushed its overall tally to 4,99,121, while the fatality count jumped to 8,561 with eight fatalities. According to the officials, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad,

Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 16, 219, 65, 14 and four new COVID-19 cases, respectively. In Mumbai circle, which includes Mumbai and its satellite townships, 1,801 persons tested positive, which pushed the tally to 16,19,883, while 31 fresh fatalities took the death toll to 33,119.

In Pune circle, 2,475 new COVID-19 cases were found, pushing the tally of cases to 14,55,629, while 45 fresh fatalities took the toll to 27,196.

With 655 new cases and nine fresh deaths, the tally in the Nashik circle rose to 8,99,321 and the fatality count to 17,676.

In the Kolhapur circle, 3,076 new cases were reported. With this, its overall infection count rose to 4,59,207, while the death toll increased to 12,712 as 52 persons succumbed to the infection.

Nagpur circle added 208 cases and six fatalities. The overall tally there is 7,70,003 and the death toll is 13,632.

Aurangabad circle’s caseload is now 2,82,928 and death toll 6,620; Latur circle’s caseload is 3,38,807 and death toll 9,262; Akola circle’s caseload is 3,55,323 and death toll is 6,055, the official said.

With agency inputs

