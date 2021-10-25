With only 889 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Monday reported lowest daily infection since May 5, 2020. Meanwhile, the state also reported 12 fresh fatalities, least number of one-day death count in more than 18 months, a health department official said. With today's count, the total tally in the state reached 66,03,850 and the death toll increased to 1,40,028

The official said with 1,586 patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered cases surged to 64,37,025.

The state now has 23,184 active cases. Maharashtra has 1,83,092 people in home quarantine and another 957 in institutional quarantine, he said.

The state had logged 841 COVID-19 cases May 5, 2020, and nine fatalities on April 20, 2020.

Maharashtra usually reports lesser number of cases on Monday as the number of test conducted on Sundays are lower compared to other days. Less than 85,000 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

The official said Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.47 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent. The cumulative number of coronavirus tests in the state climbed to 6,19,78,155 after 84,460 tests, the lowest in recent times, were conducted in the last 24 hours, he said.

In Maharashtra, 15 districts and 10 municipal corporations, including Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli, did not report any new COVID-19 cases, according to the official.

Mumbai district reported the highest 263 new infections, followed by Thane district (excluding Thane civic body areas) at 110. Among the eight regions of Maharashtra (each consisting of a set of districts), the Mumbai region reported the highest 464 new COVID-19 cases, followed by the Pune region at 238, he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.