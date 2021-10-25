Maharashtra logs 889 new COVID-19 cases; lowest since May 2020

With only 889 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra on Monday reported lowest daily infection since May 5, 2020. Meanwhile, the state also reported 12 fresh fatalities, least number of one-day death count in more than 18 months, a health department official said. With today's count, the total tally in the state reached 66,03,850 and the death toll increased to 1,40,028

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}