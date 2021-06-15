Maharashtra recorded 9,350 fresh cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the state's infection tally to 59,24,773 while 388 fatalities took the death toll to 1,14,154.

There are 1,38,361 active cases of coronavirus in the state at present. In addition, as many as 15,176 Covid-19 patients were discharged during the day, which took the recovery count to 56,69,179.

Mumbai reported 575 cases and 14 deaths during the day, which took its tally to 7,17,683 and the death toll to 15,216.

The last time the number of cases for the day went above 1,000 was on 31 May this year. On Monday, the metropolis had reported 529 cases and 19 deaths.

The discharge of 718 people from hospitals took the recovery count to 6,84,825, leaving the country's financial capital with 15,390 active cases.

With 23,681 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Mumbai went up to 66,64,322.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed that the average growth rate of cases between 8 and 14 June had dipped to 0.9%, while the time taken for the caseload to double was now 702 days. A civic official said the city now has 19 containment zones and 86 sealed buildings.

