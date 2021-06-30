Maharashtra on Wednesday registered 9,771 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 60,61,404, while the death toll rose to 1,21,945 after 141 patients succumbed to the infection, according to the state health department.

The state reported about 1,700 more cases, but 90 less fatalities as compared to the previous day, when the new infections stood at 8,085 and the deaths at 231.

Nearly 10,353 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in a span of 24 hours, pushing the number of recovered cases to 58,19,901.

Maharashtra is now left with 1,16,364 active coronavirus cases.

The state's Covid-19 recovery rate is 96.02%, while the fatality rate is 2.01%.

Out of 4,16,37,950 coronavirus tests conducted till now, 60,61,404 have tested positive for the infection, reflecting a case positivity rate of 14.56%.

At present, 6,17,926 people are in home quarantine and 4,173 in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's capital Mumbai reported 706 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 7,22,222, while the death toll increased to 15,451 with the addition of 25 fresh fatalities.

Around 536 people tested positive in Pune municipal limits, which took the tally to 4,94,342, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8165 as no fresh fatality was reported in the city in the last 24 hours.

Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 22, 269, 63, nine and 20 fresh cases of coronavirus, respectively.

