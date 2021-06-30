1 min read.Updated: 30 Jun 2021, 11:47 PM ISTLivemint
The state reported about 1,700 more cases, but 90 less fatalities as compared to the previous day, when the new infections stood at 8,085 and the deaths at 231
Maharashtra on Wednesday registered 9,771 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 60,61,404, while the death toll rose to 1,21,945 after 141 patients succumbed to the infection, according to the state health department.
Around 536 people tested positive in Pune municipal limits, which took the tally to 4,94,342, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8165 as no fresh fatality was reported in the city in the last 24 hours.
Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 22, 269, 63, nine and 20 fresh cases of coronavirus, respectively.
