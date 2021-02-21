Maharashtra logs nearly 7,000 new Covid-19 cases, biggest jump in last 3 months

Maharashtra reported more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases for the third day in a row on Sunday, a health department official said.

The state had recorded over 6,000 cases after a gap of three months on Friday.

While the caseload increased to 21,00,884 on Sunday, the death toll increased to 51,788 with 35 new fatalities.

Maharashtra reported 6,971 new COVID-19 cases, 2,417 recoveries, and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per State Health Department.

Mumbai reported 921 cases and six deaths on Sunday.

The number of positive cases in the metropolis has now reached 3,19,128, while the death toll has mounted to 11,446.

Amravati city reported 666 new cases, followed by 599 in Nagpur city, 640 in Pune city, 291 in Pimpri Chinchwad and Nashik and 103 in Aurangabad city.

Apart from Mumbai city, other townships in the Mumbai division also witnessed a surge in cases, including in Thane city, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli. There were 1,678 new cases in the division.

The recovery rate of the state is 94.96 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 2.47 per cent.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 21,00,884, new cases: 6,971, death toll: 51,788, discharged: 19,94,947, active cases: 52,956, people.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, religious, social and political gatherings will be prohibited in the state from Monday.

Asking people to follow "COVID-appropriate" behaviour and safety norms, he said he would observe for a week to 15 days and then decide whether to impose another lockdown.

"Wear masks, observe discipline and maintain social distancing to avoid another lockdown," Thackeray told the people of the state.

In his televised address against the backdrop of the sudden surge in coronavirus cases, he said the number of daily infection cases has risen from 2,500 to 7,000 within 15 days.

Also due to the spike in the coronavirus cases in the past few days, Amravati district in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region will be placed under a week-long lockdown from 8 pm on February 22, a state minister said on Sunday.

The lockdown will be in force till 8 am on March 1, minister Yashomati Thakur said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via