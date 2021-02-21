OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra logs nearly 7,000 new Covid-19 cases, biggest jump in last 3 months
A health worker working at one of the Covid-19 testing centre at Katraj in Pune. (RAHUL RAUT/HT) (HT_PRINT)
A health worker working at one of the Covid-19 testing centre at Katraj in Pune. (RAHUL RAUT/HT) (HT_PRINT)

Maharashtra logs nearly 7,000 new Covid-19 cases, biggest jump in last 3 months

2 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2021, 09:18 PM IST Staff Writer

  • This is for the third consecutive day that the number of cases has gone past the 6,000-mark.
  • Maharashtra had recorded over 6,000 cases after a gap of three months on Friday

Maharashtra reported more than 6,000 new coronavirus cases for the third day in a row on Sunday, a health department official said.

The state had recorded over 6,000 cases after a gap of three months on Friday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
India, China have been locked in a face-off in the Doklam area for the last 50 days after Indian troops stopped the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from building a road in the area. Photo: AFP

India, China affirm completion of disengagement of troops, will keep up talks

3 min read . 09:09 PM IST
Photo: PTI

Air quality 'poor' across Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad

1 min read . 09:03 PM IST
Patanjali Ayurved launched Coronil for Covid-19 treatment on February 19

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali issues clarification for Coronil after WHO's remarks

1 min read . 09:02 PM IST
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci

Delay in vaccinations due to severe cold weather to be reversed soon: Fauci

2 min read . 08:57 PM IST

While the caseload increased to 21,00,884 on Sunday, the death toll increased to 51,788 with 35 new fatalities.

Maharashtra reported 6,971 new COVID-19 cases, 2,417 recoveries, and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per State Health Department.

Mumbai reported 921 cases and six deaths on Sunday.

The number of positive cases in the metropolis has now reached 3,19,128, while the death toll has mounted to 11,446.

Amravati city reported 666 new cases, followed by 599 in Nagpur city, 640 in Pune city, 291 in Pimpri Chinchwad and Nashik and 103 in Aurangabad city.

Apart from Mumbai city, other townships in the Mumbai division also witnessed a surge in cases, including in Thane city, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli. There were 1,678 new cases in the division.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The recovery rate of the state is 94.96 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 2.47 per cent.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 21,00,884, new cases: 6,971, death toll: 51,788, discharged: 19,94,947, active cases: 52,956, people.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, religious, social and political gatherings will be prohibited in the state from Monday.

Asking people to follow "COVID-appropriate" behaviour and safety norms, he said he would observe for a week to 15 days and then decide whether to impose another lockdown.

"Wear masks, observe discipline and maintain social distancing to avoid another lockdown," Thackeray told the people of the state.

In his televised address against the backdrop of the sudden surge in coronavirus cases, he said the number of daily infection cases has risen from 2,500 to 7,000 within 15 days.

Also due to the spike in the coronavirus cases in the past few days, Amravati district in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region will be placed under a week-long lockdown from 8 pm on February 22, a state minister said on Sunday.

The lockdown will be in force till 8 am on March 1, minister Yashomati Thakur said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout