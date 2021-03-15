Maharashtra on Monday reported as many as 15,051 fresh COVID-19 cases pushing the total number of cases to 23,29,464. The state logged over 15,000 new infections daily for four straight days. Meanwhile, with 48 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll rose to 52,909. Currently, the number of active cases stands at 1,30,547.

On Sunday, the state witnessed a record spike in daily COVID-19 cases. At least 16,620 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in just 24 hours. The state has been witnessing a surge in new cases of coronavirus for the last week.

Before Friday, the state had earlier reported more than 15,000 cases on October 2 last year, after which new cases had declined. But a fresh surge in cases began last month and the state recorded 13,659 and 14,317 cases on Wednesday and Thursday.

The state also saw 10,671 discharges taking the total number of recoveries to 21,44,743 on Monday.

Nagpur lockdown

Hundreds of people were fined for not wearing masks and several vehicles were detained in Nagpur, where a week-long lockdown has been imposed from today. However, the response to the lockdown was good on the first day, said Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B told PTI.

The district on Monday reported 2,297 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,72,799, and 12 deaths.

The lockdown will continue till March 21, during which period people have been asked to avoid leaving home unless necessary so that the chain of infection can be broken, officials said.

Night curfew in Latur

The Latur district also put covid-19 related restrictions and has decided to impose night curfew between 8 pm and 5am in the district, news agency ANI reported.

All weekly markets will also remain shut till March 31 however the emergency services have been exempted from this.

Meanwhile, the state Health Minister Rajesh Tope has warned that more lockdowns are imminent if the situation deteriorates further.

He said, "Corona cases are increasing, if the situation deteriorates then lockdown will be announced in districts that will report more cases. Around 20 lakhs people in Mumbai have been fined for not following COVID norms."

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via