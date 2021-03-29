Maharashtra on Monday reported over 31,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours after recording over 40,000 cases on Sunday, according to the health bulletin. The total tally of the state has now reached 27,45,518.

Yesterday, Maharashtra reported 40,414 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the highest rise so far in a single day, taking its tally beyond 27 lakh to 27,13,875.

The detection of fewer cases on Monday is attributed to reduced testing because of Holi holiday.

Maharashtra has been conducting more than 1.50 lakh tests every day on average for the detection of coronavirus positive cases.

On Monday, the state conducted 1,36,848 tests against 1,65,591 samples that were tested on Sunday.

With 102 fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 infection, the overall toll in Maharashtra reached 54,283, it said.

In Maharashtra, 20,854 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total count of recoveries to 23,53,307. The recovery rate is at 85.71%.

The state is now left with 3,36,584 active cases, the department added. Case fatality rate is at 1.98%.

Of these, Nagpur reported 3,177 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,21,997 in the district, as per Civil Surgeon Nagpur on Monday evening.

2,600 people recovered from the disease in the said period, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,78,713 so far.

Further, Pune district reported 4,961 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally here to 5,19,600, an official said.

The day also saw 31 deaths, increasing the toll to 4,961, while 2,771 people were discharged post recovery, he added.

The state is currently witnessing night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am, which started from Sunday to contain the virus spread. The Covid-19 restrictions are also tightened across the state till 15 April. Moreover, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked state authorities to prepare for restrictions 'similar to lockdown if citizens don't adhere to rules.

Meanwhile, Lockdown is not a solution, said Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil amid speculations of lockdown in the state in view of the surge in COVID-19 count.

"Lockdown is not the solution. We will protest against lockdown. If lockdown is imposed then the government should announce a package to people affected by lockdown," Patil told reporters

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via