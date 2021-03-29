The state is currently witnessing night curfew from 8 pm to 7 am, which started from Sunday to contain the virus spread. The Covid-19 restrictions are also tightened across the state till 15 April. Moreover, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked state authorities to prepare for restrictions 'similar to lockdown if citizens don't adhere to rules.

