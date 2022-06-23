Maharashtra logs over 5,000 new COVID cases; half of them from Mumbai alone

Maharashtra logs over 5,000 new COVID cases; half of them from Mumbai alone1 min read . 08:13 PM IST
- Maharashtra reported 5,218 new coronavirus infections on Thursday; Mumba saw 2,479 cases
Maharashtra reports 5,218 new coronavirus infections on Thursday including 2,479 in Mumbai, the health department notified. Today's numbers were about 60% higher than yesterday's tally. On Wednesday, the state had reported 3,260 cases.
The number of active cases rose to 24,867, including 13,614 in Mumbai, followed by 5,488 cases in neighbouring Thane and 2,443 cases in Pune districts. Meanwhile, the total caseload in the state rose to 79,50,240.
On Thursday, the highest 4,166 cases were reported from the Mumbai circle that includes the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Pune circle reported 665 cases, Nagpur circle 135, Kolhapur circle 72, Akola circle 63, Nashik 62, Latur 31 and Aurangabad circle 24. The lone death during the day was reported in Mumbai.
The state also saw one COVID-related fatality today which took the death toll to 1,47,893. The lone death during the day was reported in Mumbai.
Maharashtra's recovery rate is 97.83 per cent and case fatality rate is 1.86 per cent. And the positivity rate is 9.31%.
With 55,990 new coronavirus tests conducted in 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,17,47,761.
