Maharashtra recorded 63,729 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, setting an unprecedented, grim record during the second wave.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra now stands at 37,03,584.

The state also reported 398 new deaths, taking the Covid-19 death toll in Maharashtra to 59,551.

The state is now left with 6,38,034 active Covid-19 cases.

A total of 45,335 patients were discharged during the day. With this, its recovery count increased to 30,04,391, a statement from the department said.

Maharashtra to face shortage of Remdesivir for next 2-3 days

Maharashtra will face a shortage of 12,000 to 15,000 Remdesivir injections, used to treat Covid-19 patients, for the next two to three days, state Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Rajendra Shingane said on Friday.

He said pharma companies manufacturing Remdesivir have stepped up production but it will take time for the new stock to reach the market.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, “Companies that produce Remdesivir injection have increased their production but it will take some time for the vials to hit the market. If we consider a 10-12 per cent shortage, Maharashtra will continue to face a shortage of 12,000 to 15,000 Remdesivir vials for the next two to three days."

Blaming companies for delay in supply of the much sought-after Covid-19 drug, the FDA minister said, “The heads of Remdesivir-making companies had 15 days back assured me to supply around 55,000 vials of the injection. However, till April 15 these companies could provide only 37,000 to 39,000 vials to the state."

“I held a video conference meeting with the CEOs and MDs of some of the companies that produce Remdesivir today again. These companies have now assured me that supply will be streamlined April 19 onwards," he said. He lauded the Centre's move to ban the export of Remdesivir.

Second wave of Covid

This comes amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic being witnessed across the country. Over the last few weeks, coronavirus cases in India have soared, surpassing Brazil in terms of active cases.

The highest-ever single-day spike in Covid-19 cases was reported in a span of 24 hours, with 2,17,353 new cases and more than 1,100 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry.

As per the provisional report till 7 am on Friday, cumulatively, 11,72,23,509 vaccine doses have been administered through 17,37,539 sessions.

