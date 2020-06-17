Maharashtra government on Wednesday evening reduced the charges for covid-19 tests and said that within a week Mumbai will have 25% more ambulances and significantly more ICU facilities for covid-19 patients in the city that has been impacted the most by the deadly virus in India.

With over 1.10 lakh cases, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state by covid-19 in the country.

There are a total of 2,347 facilities set up across 36 districts in the state, including Mumbai, to combat covid-19.

There are 2.81 lakh isolation beds, 37,845 oxygen beds, 7,982 ICU beds in the state apart from at least 80,000 beds in 1543 quarantine facilities in Maharashtra.

At present, covid-19 test charge is capped at Rs. 2,200 by the state government if such a test is done at any hospital in the state, while Rs. 2,800 is charged for such a test conducted in private laboratories.

The state government, on Wednesday, decided to reduce the charge and take ₹2,500 from those who go to the laboratory for direct examination, said Maharashtra’s health minister Rajesh Tope.

Tope said Maharashtra had fixed the rates for corona tests at ₹2,200 for taking a swab from the hospital and ₹2,500 for going to the patient's house and taking a swab for examination.

“However, in some cases, patients go directly to the laboratory for examination and are charged ₹2,800. It has been decided that the laboratory should charge ₹2,500 instead of ₹2,800 for the actual cost of PPE kit and transportation of the actual patient. For this, the state government has fixed Rs. 2500 as a stage between Rs. 2200 and Rs. 2800," said Tope.

He also said that 650 ambulances will be available in Mumbai within a week’s time.

“Ambulances are being made available to Mumbaikars on time. Efforts are being made to have ambulances available in every ward. At present there are 500 ambulances available and 50 ambulances have been received from Mahindra & Mahindra Group, while 150 ambulances will be available within a week, so 650 ambulances will be available in Mumbai. Citizens should contact the corona-war room in the ward and register an ambulance, the service will be free to the citizens," said Tope.

Also, 500 more ICU beds will be available in Mumbai shortly. Of this, the city will add another 100-50 beds within a week, said Tope.

“Beds are being extended at St. George's hospital, at the covid-treatment facility in BKC, Seven Hills hospital, Worli Dome and so on. Around 250 beds would be added in the State Workers Insurance Hospital at Kandivali in Mumbai," said the health minister, adding that patients who are critically ill, need oxygen, rather than those who do not have symptoms, are being directed to be admitted to private hospitals with priority.

“For this, an officer will be appointed in the 80% bed hospitals (where 80% beds in the hospital for covid-19 patients as per the government’s order) and a help desk will be set up at such hospitals. The officials will coordinate the admission of the needy without directly admitting the asymptomatic patients," said Tope.

On behalf of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Maharashtra’s chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Wednesday, inaugurated the second phase of Corona Hospital at BKC Maidan and the e-Dedication Ceremony of 1000-bed Corona Hospital at Thane.

“It is a big achievement that in the last two months, a few lakh beds have been created for treatment in the state, including Mumbai. The fact that all the well-equipped hospitals with 1,000 beds are being built on open ground in Mumbai in a period of 10-15 days is astounding. Nowhere else in the country is there such an open field ICU facility," said Thackeray.

“The people above the age of 55, living in densely populated areas are being investigated. The amount of oxygen in their blood is being measured, so that such individuals can be prevented from developing corona," said Thackeray.

About a month ago, a 1000-bed hospital was set up on the ground at BKC, a lively corporate district in Mumbai that now paints a different picture.

“In the second phase, an additional 1,200-bed ICU and dialysis facility has been set up at the same place. There are 108 beds for ICU and 12 beds for dialysis. There are 406 beds without oxygen and 392 beds with oxygen," said Thackeray.

Speaking at the inauguration of Thane Corona Hospital, the state’s urban development minister Eknath Shinde said that in Thane a covid-19 hospital has been constructed with 1024 beds.

“This hospital will be a great facility for Thanekars. Of these, 500 beds are equipped with central oxygen. Of these, 76 beds are for ICU, 10 beds are for dialysis patients and 10 beds are for trauma patients. What is special is that patients will be treated here for free. An additional 300 beds can be constructed in this hospital if required," said Shinde.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via