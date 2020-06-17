“Ambulances are being made available to Mumbaikars on time. Efforts are being made to have ambulances available in every ward. At present there are 500 ambulances available and 50 ambulances have been received from Mahindra & Mahindra Group, while 150 ambulances will be available within a week, so 650 ambulances will be available in Mumbai. Citizens should contact the corona-war room in the ward and register an ambulance, the service will be free to the citizens," said Tope.