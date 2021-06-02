The Maharashtra government on Tuesday fixed the cost of Covid-19 treatment at private hospitals across the state, ensuring that the rates remain lower in rural areas than in urban.

In a notification, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government has classified areas into A, B and C groups. The third category, where the prices are the lowest, excludes all urban centres and district headquarters.

The rates prescribed by the government during the first wave of the pandemic were based on those prevalent in Mumbai, said state health minister Rajesh Tope while announcing the decision.

"We have now decided to rationalise them further, so the charges will be reduced in tehsil- and district-level hospitals," he said.

The move came after several complaints of private hospitals fleecing people during the pandemic.

The government had earlier issued a notification that said that 80% of Covid-19 patients admitted at private hospitals will be treated as per the government-prescribed rates.

As this notification expired on 31 May, a review was taken.

"The notification of charging for 80% beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in private hospitals as per the rates fixed by the government, and for the remaining 20% beds as per the rates fixed by private hospitals came to an end yesterday. While extending it on June 1, the rates have been revised according to the classification of cities," the Chief Minister's Office said.

Flying squads of the state government have been empowered to carry out inspections and initiate action if hospitals are found to be overcharging, said Tope.

The government has also identified the private hospitals where the coronavirus infection treatment would be covered under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY), the state's health insurance scheme, he said.

"The government has announced various packages for treatment covering all the costs including doctor's visit and bed charges," he added.

Besides Covid-19, mucormycosis (black fungus) treatment is also covered under the MJPJAY, he noted.

"There are some 4,000 cases of mucormycosis in the state at present. We are trying to make the medicine for it available to all patients," the health minister said.





