Fearing Covid-19 surge , Maharashtra government on Monday issued fresh guidelines for passengers arriving in the state from four Covid-hit states in the country.

The new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) ordered by the state government implies to all passengers travelling by rail, air or road.

The order comes a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged the people of the state not to lower their guard against COVID-19 and follow the safety protocols strictly in order to avoid imposition of another lockdown. He said that although he has been advised to impose a night curfew, he does not believe that anything can be achieved by imposing such restrictions.

According to the new guidelines, every passenger arriving from Delhi-NCR, states of Goa, Rajasthan and Gujarat will have to mandatorily carry a Covid-negative (RT-PCR) report while travelling with either rail, road or train.

For domestic air travellers, the RT-PCR sample collection should be done within 72 hours before the scheduled time of landing at airports in Maharashtra, the state government said in a statement.

"The Airports Authority of India is requested to check for the report before allowing the passengers to board the flight," the government notification said.

"Only after taking the test, the passengers will be allowed to go home by the Airport Operator," the statement read.

The contact information and address shall be collected for those taking the test at the airport in order to facilitate contact, in case the report comes negative.

On the other hand, passengers arriving in the state via rail will have to carry an RT-PCR negative test report from a sample collected 96 hours before the scheduled arrival in the state.

"Passengers not having the RT-PCR test reports will have to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR tests at concerned airports at their own costs. The airport shall arrange the testing centres and charge the passengers directly for testing," the statement read.

Those rail passengers who do not have an RT-PCR test negative report shall be screened for symptoms including body temperature at the alighting railway stations.

Passengers who are tested negative will be allowed to go home, the order stated.

Similarly, for those travelling by road, the state government added that the concerned district collectors of land border districts shall make arrangements to ensure that the passengers coming from these four states shall be tested for symptoms including body temperature.

Maharashtra government stated that entry will be allowed to only those passengers without symptoms. "Passengers with symptoms shall have the option of turning back and going home to recuperate," it added.

Passengers displaying symptoms will be segregated and made to undergo antigen test. If the tests comes negative, the passenger will be allowed to enter the state.

The state government, in its order, further stated that those passengers who are do not undergo test or are found Covid positive after arriving, will be sent to Covid Care Centre (CCC) for further care, where the charges of the treatment will be borne by the passengers.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has reported 5,753 new COVID-19 cases, 4,060 recoveries and 50 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 17,80,208, said State Health Department.

There are 81,512 active cases in the state and 16,51,064 patients have recovered so far. The death toll is at 46,623.

Of these, Mumbai reported 1,135 new COVID-19 cases, 618 recoveries/discharges and 19 deaths today.

The total number of cases here rise to 2,75,707, including 2,52,127 recoveries/discharges and 10,673 deaths. Active cases stand at 9,770.









