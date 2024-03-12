Active Stocks
Tue Mar 12 2024 11:43:44
  1. ITC share price
  2. 402.55 -1.67%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.35 -1.40%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,016.65 -1.10%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 285.20 -0.11%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,455.85 2.02%
Business News/ News / India/  Maharashtra makes mother's name mandatory in Aadhaar, PAN card and other govt documents from 1 May
BackBack

Maharashtra makes mother's name mandatory in Aadhaar, PAN card and other govt documents from 1 May

Livemint

Maharashtra government orders inclusion of mother's name in official documents starting 1 May, with exceptions for orphans. Birth certificates for individuals born after 1 May 2014 must follow specific naming format

Maharashtra cabinet has decided to make the mother's name mandatory in all govt documentsPremium
Maharashtra cabinet has decided to make the mother's name mandatory in all govt documents

Maharashtra cabinet has decided to make the mother's name mandatory in all government documents such as birth certificates, school documents, property documents, Aadhar cards, PAN cards, etc. The cabinet order is to be implemented from 1 May. However, orphans are exempted from this new rule.

According to a report by the Times of India, those born on or after 1 May 2014 will have to mention the applicant's first name followed by the mother's first name and then the father's first name and surname.

The Maharashtra government said that those born on or after 1 May will have to register their names in the aforementioned format for school, examination certificates, pay slips, and revenue documents.

The state public health department has been asked to consult with the Centre on whether the mother's name can also be included in birth or death registrations.

In the case of married women, the existing system of the woman's name followed by her husband's first name and surname will be allowed to continue.

The women and child development department had earlier said that this decision could be seen as a step towards giving more recognition to mothers as government documents traditionally carry the father's name.

Separately, Maharashtra cabinet yesterday cleared 18 proposals, including the development of a 300-acre park in Mumbai and the construction of a guesthouse in Ayodhya for pilgrims from the state.

The cabinet also approved the housing department's proposal to reduce stamp duty for residents of the BDD chawl and slums and a plan for permanent houses for families of workers from 58 textile mills, which were once operational in the city. The houses will be made under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, for which the state state housing department will give 3000 crore.

The state cabinet also approved the Transgender Policy 2024, giving them official recognition to avail benefits of various government schemes as per the eligibility criteria.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 12 Mar 2024, 11:46 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App