Maharashtra makes mother's name mandatory in Aadhaar, PAN card and other govt documents from 1 May
Maharashtra government orders inclusion of mother's name in official documents starting 1 May, with exceptions for orphans. Birth certificates for individuals born after 1 May 2014 must follow specific naming format
Maharashtra cabinet has decided to make the mother's name mandatory in all government documents such as birth certificates, school documents, property documents, Aadhar cards, PAN cards, etc. The cabinet order is to be implemented from 1 May. However, orphans are exempted from this new rule.