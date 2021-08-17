"In light of the modified guidelines issued by the Government of Maharashtra on 16 August 2021, restraining mall staff from returning to workplace unless they are vaccinated with two doses with a gap 14 days after the second dose, it is unfortunate that malls across the state have decided to close down," a statement from the SCAI said. However, there were discussions that the government might relax the rule and permit entry of staff with one single dose of vaccination.