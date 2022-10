A Maharashtra man has been arrested for firing multiple firecrackers towards a residential building after a video of the same went viral on the internet. The incident happened in Ulhasnagar area of Maharashtra’s Thane on Monday night.

In the clip, it was seen that miscreant was bursting multiple rockets towards the residential building and the firecrackers can be seen entering people’s balconies. He was standing outside the building with a box of rockets in his hand. After he fired the firecrackers, the Diwali rockets can be seen entering the houses directly from the windows and balconies of the residentsIt scared the residents there

Thane ki Ulhasnagar nakki ? 🤔https://t.co/pYIqerClLG — Dhiraj (हिंदू) 🚩 (@Dhiraj_S_S) October 25, 2022

After the video went viral on social media, the Thane Police registered a complaint against the unidentified youth. A search is on to nab the accused.