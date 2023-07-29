A 24-year-old man from Thane city died after he allegedly committed suicide. This came days after he was caught driving under the influence of alcohol , the police said on Saturday as reported by news agency PTI.

The man identified as Manish Uttekar, resident of Thane's Wagle Estate area, shared a suicide note on social media claiming harassment by the traffic cops, however, a senior police official has denied the allegation.

As per an official, Uttekar hanged himself in his home on Friday afternoon. Declining Uttekar's claims of harassment, the police, added that Uttekar who was preparing for competitive exams, wanted the traffic cops to go easy on him in the drunk-driving case saying it would ruin his future.

The official further told the agency that he was apparently disturbed after learning that the police were initiating legal action against him.

According to the police, Uttekar blamed “Pushpak and Sudhakar" from the city’s Kopri traffic unit in the suicide note.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Vinay Rathod said, “Drunken driving cases are non-compoundable, so they have to be sent to court. There is no question of letting anyone off by collecting a fine at the traffic office."

A non-compoundable offence is one in which the victim cannot enter into a compromise with the other side and the case must be tried in court.

“There are no staffers named Pushpak and Sudhakar in the Kopri unit," the DCP said. The Srinagar police have registered a case of accidental death, said the official.

Earlier, a 28-year-old man who was arrested in a case of assault allegedly committed suicide inside a police lock-up in Mumbai's Borivali on Friday morning, news agency ANI reported. Deepak Shivaji Jadhav was found hanging inside a lock-up at the Borivali police station around 8.10 am. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead, the official said. Jadhav was arrested arrested on the charges of `voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon' and other offences under the Indian Penal Code.

In another incident, a 16-year-old boy, resident of east Delhi's Chander Vihar area allegedly hanged himself in the bathroom of his house Saturday morning. Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth told PTI that police found the boy, Ankit Badola, a student of Class 11, hanging in the bathroom with a rope tied to a window rod. According to a suicide note, the boy was frustrated over his falling short of his parents' expectations in studies, DCP said.

(With inputs from agencies)