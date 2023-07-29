Maharashtra: Man from Thane dies by suicide, blames traffic cops for 'harassment'2 min read 29 Jul 2023, 01:32 PM IST
Maharashtra suicide news: 24-year-old man from Thane dies after alleged suicide following drunk-driving incident, claims harassment by traffic cops.
A 24-year-old man from Thane city died after he allegedly committed suicide. This came days after he was caught driving under the influence of alcohol, the police said on Saturday as reported by news agency PTI.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×