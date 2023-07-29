Maharashtra: Man from Thane dies by suicide, blames traffic cops for 'harassment'

Earlier, a 28-year-old man who was arrested in a case of assault allegedly committed suicide inside a police lock-up in Mumbai's Borivali on Friday morning, news agency ANI reported. Deepak Shivaji Jadhav was found hanging inside a lock-up at the Borivali police station around 8.10 am. He was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead, the official said. Jadhav was arrested arrested on the charges of `voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon' and other offences under the Indian Penal Code.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}