Maharashtra man sends hoax bomb threats to PMO, flights, officials because he wanted to do THIS

A man was arrested in Nagpur, Maharashtra for sending nearly 100 hoax bomb threat emails to the Prime Minister's Office and others. He confessed that he aimed to gain support for his book on terrorism.

Published3 Nov 2024, 10:24 AM IST
According to a media report, a serial hoax bomber wanted to get his book on terrorism published.
According to a media report, a serial hoax bomber wanted to get his book on terrorism published.

A serial hoax bomb threat mailer was detained in Maharashtra's Nagpur for sending nearly 100 emails to the Prime Minister Office, government officials, and airlines. The accused admitted during the investigation that he had sent the hoax bomb threats to seek support for publishing his book titled, “Atankwad-Ek Tufaani Rakshash (Terrorism: A Demonic Storm)”.

(More to come)

First Published:3 Nov 2024, 10:24 AM IST
Maharashtra man sends hoax bomb threats to PMO, flights, officials because he wanted to do THIS

