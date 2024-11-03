A serial hoax bomb threat mailer was detained in Maharashtra's Nagpur for sending nearly 100 emails to the Prime Minister Office, government officials, and airlines. The accused admitted during the investigation that he had sent the hoax bomb threats to seek support for publishing his book titled, “Atankwad-Ek Tufaani Rakshash (Terrorism: A Demonic Storm)".

