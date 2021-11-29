A man who returned from South Africa in Maharashtra's Thane district has tested positive for coronavirus, Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) said. However, it is not confirmed yet whether the patient was carrying the new variant (Omicron) of Covid-19.

The man had travelled from Cape Town to Dombivali on November 24. "He underwent a COVID-19 test which returned positive," the official added.

According to Pratibha Panpatil, medical officer KDMC, the man has not come in contact with anyone after returning from South Africa. Currently, the Covid positive patient has been admitted at the Art Gallery isolation centre of the KDMC.

Yesterday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said people need to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, and asked the authorities to take necessary steps to protect citizens from the new Omicron variant of the virus without waiting for the Centre's directives.

The Maharashtra government has announced penalties for not following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. As per the latest guidelines, passengers from South Africa will be quarantined and their samples will be sent for genome sequencing. Any person not following Covid-related rules will be fined ₹500. If such a violation by a person takes place on the premises of an organisation, it will be fined ₹10,000. If any organisation itself fails to follow Covid norms, it will face a fine of ₹50,000, and frequent violations of rules will lead to its closure for the period of the pandemic.

The Maharashtra government has made full vaccination mandatory for using any means of public transport. The universal pass of the state government will be valid proof of full vaccination (having taken two doses). At public programmes, shows, or events, whether ticketed or non-ticketed, full vaccination would be mandatory for organisers as well as participants/viewers. Shops, malls, and other locations where any service is provided, employees, as well as customers, will have to be fully vaccinated. For those below 18 years of age (and hence not vaccinated), government or school-issued photo identity cards would be necessary. Adult persons who could not take the vaccine for medical reasons should carry a medical certificate. Gatherings in enclosed space will be allowed with 50% capacity while those in open places will be allowed with 25% capacity.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!