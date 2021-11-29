Maharashtra: Man tests positive for Covid-19 after returning from South Africa

The Maharashtra government has made full vaccination mandatory for using any means of public transport. The universal pass of the state government will be valid proof of full vaccination (having taken two doses). At public programmes, shows, or events, whether ticketed or non-ticketed, full vaccination would be mandatory for organisers as well as participants/viewers. Shops, malls, and other locations where any service is provided, employees, as well as customers, will have to be fully vaccinated. For those below 18 years of age (and hence not vaccinated), government or school-issued photo identity cards would be necessary. Adult persons who could not take the vaccine for medical reasons should carry a medical certificate. Gatherings in enclosed space will be allowed with 50% capacity while those in open places will be allowed with 25% capacity.

