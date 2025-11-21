Maharashtra mandates all govt departments to treat MLAs, MPs with ‘utmost respect and courtesy’

The Maharashtra government on Friday mandated all state departments to treat Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of Parliament (MPs) with utmost respect and courtesy.

In a comprehensive government resolution, the Maharashtra Government said, “…all state departments, semi-government offices, and government-controlled bodies to treat MLAs and MPs with utmost respect and courtesy.”

This initiative, the Maha govt said, aims to enhance good governance, transparency, and administrative efficiency across the state.

‘Rise and greet’ MLAs, MPs The Maharashtra government circular has directed all officials to “rise and greet” MLAs and MPs when they visit government offices and to listen carefully to their concerns, providing assistance in accordance with relevant government rules.

“Telephone communication with these representatives must be conducted politely and respectfully,” it read.

To ensure accountability, the state government has instructed every office to maintain a separate register for all correspondence received from MLAs and MPs, with replies to be issued within two months.

In cases where a timely reply is not possible, the order said that the matter must be escalated to the department head, and the concerned legislator must be officially informed.

“Department heads are also required to review all such correspondence every three months.”

Invite MLAs, MPs to all major govt functions In the circular, the Maharashtra government also mandated inviting all relevant dignitaries—including central and state ministers, guardian ministers, local MLAs, MPs, mayors, district council presidents, and municipal chairpersons—to major government functions. “Proper seating protocols must be observed during such events.”

Additionally, the state said, the department heads must reserve two hours on the first and third Thursdays of every month specifically for meetings with MLAs, MPs, and local citizens, although urgent matters can be addressed outside these designated times.

The government also advised avoiding major local-level programs during legislative sessions unless unavoidable, optimising attention on parliamentary work.

“Strict compliance with legislative privileges committee recommendations is emphasised, with disciplinary action prescribed for violations under existing civil service rules,” the circular read.

It also mentioned that the information pertaining to welfare-related legislative duties must be provided free of charge to MLAs and MPs, except where restricted by the Right to Information Act, 2005.

To foster a culture of respect, the circular requires inclusion of “courteous conduct modules” toward legislators in all government training programs.

Maha govt warns of disciplinary proceedings The government has warned that failure to adhere to these guidelines will result in disciplinary proceedings under the Maharashtra Civil Services regulations.