The Maharashtra Transport Commissioner mandates high-security registration plates for vehicles registered before April 2019 by March 31, 2025. Read to know the installation process.

The Maharashtra Transport Commissioner's office recently announced that all vehicles registered before April 2019 must have high-security registration plates (HSRPs) by March 31, 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Non-compliance with the new rules could lead to penalties under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The new directive is likely to affect over two crore vehicles, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers.

What are HSRPs? The high-security registration plates are made from a rare aluminium alloy and have a retro-reflective film with “IND" inscribed to confirm their authenticity. As per reports, the HSRPs would also prevent vehicle theft in Maharashtra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

To discourage counterfeiting, a chromium-based hologram is stamped on the top-left corner of both front and rear HSRPs. This stamp contains the Ashoka Chakra in blue.

How to get the HSRP? The Maharashtra government has appointed the following companies to assist vehicle owners in getting HSRPs:1. Rosmerta Safety Systems Ltd will manage Zone 1, which covers 12 regional transport offices (RTOs).

2. Real Mazon India Ltd will oversee Zone 2, including 16 RTOs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. FTA HSRP Solutions Pvt Ltd is responsible for Zone 3, which includes 27 RTOs.

How much does HSRP cost? Depending on the vehicle, owners can obtain their HSRP plates at their respective RTO offices at the following rates:

Passenger vehicles: ₹745 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Three-wheelers: ₹500

Two-wheelers and tractors: ₹450

Will HSRP deadline be extended? With only three zones for obtaining the HSRPs, vehicle owners have expressed concerns about whether they will be able to obtain them within the stipulated time frame of March 31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Penalties for non-compliance Failure to install HSRPs can lead to steep fines. As per MoRTH guidelines, the following penalties are applicable.

First-Time Offense: ₹5,000

Repeat Offence: ₹10,000 and possible vehicle impoundment {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}