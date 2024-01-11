India Government's Annual Cleanliness Survey has adjudged Maharashtra as the cleanest state in India. Maharashtra is followed by Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh. Indore, Surat named cleanest cities in the annual survey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, Indore bagged the title seventh time in a row.

Indore and Surat were adjudged the 'cleanest cities' in the country while Navi Mumbai retained the third position in the Central government's annual cleanliness survey, the results of which were announced Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chandigarh won the award for the city having the best safety standards for sanitation workers — Safaimitra Surakshit Shehar. Varanasi was named the cleanest “Ganga town".

In the category of 'best performing states' in ‘Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023’, Maharashtra bagged the top rank, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Indore bagged the cleanest city title for the seventh time in a row. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

President Droupadi Murmu gave away the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023 to the winners at an event held here. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and others attended the event.

The annual awards were launched in 2016 as a part of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban. The 2023 awards covered 4,416 urban local bodies, 61 cantonments and 88 Ganga towns. According to the Ministry, 1.58 crore online citizen feedback and 19.82 lakh face-to-face views were received as a part of the ranking exercise.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!