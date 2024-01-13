 Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out in a building near Thane's Dombivli | Watch | Mint
Maharashtra: Massive fire breaks out in a building near Thane's Dombivli | Watch

 Livemint

Massive fire broke out in a multistorey building in Thane on Saturday. No casualty has been reported till now

Massive fire broke out in a multi storey building in Thane, Maharashtra
Massive fire broke out in a multi storey building in Thane, Maharashtra (ANI/X)

A massive fire broke engulfed all the floors of a building at Khoni Palava near Dombivli, Thane in Maharashtra on Saturday. Foure fire tenders are present on the spot to douse the fire. Till now, no casualty has been reported.

The blaze in the 18-storey building with 108 flats in Khoni village started at 1:30pm and was doused an hour later after two fire engines were deployed, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

"The fire started in the duct and spread from the ground floor to the top floor. Plastic fitments were gutted. No one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is being probed," Tadvi said.

Other officials said people staying in the high rise managed to come down safely amid the fire, which was confined to one side of the structure.

(More to come)

Published: 13 Jan 2024, 03:38 PM IST
